Paris Hilton breaks silence on 'hate filled' attacks against son Phoenix

Socialite and DJ Paris Hilton has finally shed some light into her reaction over the hateful comments her son has received since his social media debut.



She made this revelation to People magazine, during the course of a candid chat.

While starting off that chat Hilton said, "I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby," Hilton — who recently welcomed her daughter, London, with her husband, Carter Reum — explained. "You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel."

"And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," The Simple Life alum made clear. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."

Hilton also went as far as to say she feels sorry for the people who are intent on saying hateful things to the child she shares with Carter Reum.

After all, "They're that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way."

But seemingly her faith in humanity was also restored after she witnessed a lot of people speaking out against the hurtful comments that were being presented, left, right and center.

To this she also responded by saying, “It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me. Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot."

Before concluding she also added, "I’ve just been reading all the messages from people saying how much they love Phoenix and how beautiful he is and to not listen to the trolls. That just meant a lot to me, to see how much love there is for me and my son. So anyone reading this, thank you so much. I really, really appreciate everyone looking out for us."

