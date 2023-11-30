 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William's pal reacts to Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' after monarchy snub

A friend of Prince William finally reacts to the claims made about the Royal Family, in Endgame

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 30, 2023

A close pal of Prince William has finally stepped forward to bash Omid Scobie's account of the Royal Family.

All of this has been brought to light by The Mail and per their findings, "It's one thing writing a critique of the Royal Family. That's freedom of expression. But it's another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."

"The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated. It just didn't happen."

"The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy."

"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do 'deals' with the media.

"Like Harry, he is scarred by his childhood experiences, seeing his mother and father engaged in what was dubbed 'the war of the Waleses'."

Before concluding "He never wanted history to repeat itself. That was something that he and Harry were meant to be united on."

