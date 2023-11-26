 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family in ‘crisis’, Prince William could be last King?

Prince William “knows his father’s (King Charles) reign is only transitional … and is acting accordingly"

Royal family in ‘crisis’, Prince William could be last King?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has asserted that the British royal family is in ‘crisis.’

In an interview with The Sunday Times ahead of the release of his bombshell memoir Endgame, Omid Scobie predicted that Prince William could be the last king ‘as we know it.’

Hence Prince George, who is the second in line to British throne, could  not become king.

Scobie has reportedly made a series of sensational claims surrounding the Royal Family and looked into the monarchy’s “fight for survival.”

Omid Scobie’s book portrays William and Charles as being on a collision course.

In an another interview, Scobie claims Prince William is in “heir mode,” which furthers the divide between himself and King Charles.

He went on to say the Prince of Wales “knows his father’s reign is only transitional … and is acting accordingly.”

