 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread, expresses desire to live more

Shannen appeared in high spirits as she said, 'I am on a really good regimen now'

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread, expresses desire to live more
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread, expresses desire to live more

Shannen Doherty, the actress famously known for her role in Beverly Hills has recently shared a devastating news with her fans as she revealed that her breast cancer has continued to metastasize throughout her body.

The 52-year-old actress further detailed that the cancer has now spread to her bones.

The Beverly Hills star appeared in an interview with People Magazine and expressed that she don't want to die adding that she isn't afraid of death.

Shannen said, "I think I would be afraid of death if I wasn’t a good person, but I am,” adding, “I’m not afraid of dying, I just don’t want to die, like, ever."

She continued that she hasn't enjoyed life to the fullest, adding, "I am not done with living, loving, creating and changing things for the better."

The Charmed actress said that her greatest memory from the life is yet to come.

The actress also appeared to be debunking myths about cancer patients, saying, it's a misconception that cancer patients can not enjoy life. She said, "We are just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day that we get to be here."

Shannen appeared in high spirits as she said, "I am on a really good regimen now."

Prince Harry 'shift in music' as he withheld 'racist royal' name
Prince Harry 'shift in music' as he withheld 'racist royal' name
Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'
Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'
'Friends' streaming numbers soar after Matthew Perry's death video
'Friends' streaming numbers soar after Matthew Perry's death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch 'Hegan 2.0' after 'big fail'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch 'Hegan 2.0' after 'big fail'
Angelina Jolie steps out in Milan with big grin amid vicious family feud
Angelina Jolie steps out in Milan with big grin amid vicious family feud
Travis Kelce breaks NFL record, thanks 'Tay' (Taylor Swift) for support video
Travis Kelce breaks NFL record, thanks 'Tay' (Taylor Swift) for support
Bradley Cooper details strange plane encounter helped him stay on 'Maestro'
Bradley Cooper details strange plane encounter helped him stay on 'Maestro'
Britney Spears expresses love for brother Bryan in heartwarming Instragram post
Britney Spears expresses love for brother Bryan in heartwarming Instragram post
Swifties dive into theories as Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' hit streaming platforms
Swifties dive into theories as Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' hit streaming platforms
Princess Diana 'looms over' Prince Harry, Prince William 'rift'
Princess Diana 'looms over' Prince Harry, Prince William 'rift'
Chiefs star Travis Kelce calls MGK bribing offer 'intriguing'
Chiefs star Travis Kelce calls MGK bribing offer 'intriguing'
Critics love 'Wonka': 'Visually delightful'
Critics love 'Wonka': 'Visually delightful'