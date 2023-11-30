Shannen appeared in high spirits as she said, 'I am on a really good regimen now'

Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread, expresses desire to live more

Shannen Doherty, the actress famously known for her role in Beverly Hills has recently shared a devastating news with her fans as she revealed that her breast cancer has continued to metastasize throughout her body.

The 52-year-old actress further detailed that the cancer has now spread to her bones.

The Beverly Hills star appeared in an interview with People Magazine and expressed that she don't want to die adding that she isn't afraid of death.

Shannen said, "I think I would be afraid of death if I wasn’t a good person, but I am,” adding, “I’m not afraid of dying, I just don’t want to die, like, ever."

She continued that she hasn't enjoyed life to the fullest, adding, "I am not done with living, loving, creating and changing things for the better."

The Charmed actress said that her greatest memory from the life is yet to come.

The actress also appeared to be debunking myths about cancer patients, saying, it's a misconception that cancer patients can not enjoy life. She said, "We are just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day that we get to be here."

Shannen appeared in high spirits as she said, "I am on a really good regimen now."