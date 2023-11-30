 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch 'Hegan 2.0' after 'big fail'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning on a new venture

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch Hegan 2.0 after big fail
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch 'Hegan 2.0' after 'big fail'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly trying to reinvent themselves, says an insider.

After the failure of their five-year plan post exit from the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry are trying to get their ropes tighter on future projects.

An insider told PEOPLE: "What we’re seeing — and will see more of I think — is Heghan 2.0. Part Deux. They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that. They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot."

The source added: "They have a constitutional inability to look in the rearview — why should they? They are all about the future."

This comes days after Meghan spoke about her new projects during a Variety event.

She explained: "We have so many exciting things on the slate… I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too which is really fun."

Prince Harry 'shift in music' as he withheld 'racist royal' name
Prince Harry 'shift in music' as he withheld 'racist royal' name
Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'
Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread, expresses desire to live more
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread, expresses desire to live more
'Friends' streaming numbers soar after Matthew Perry's death video
'Friends' streaming numbers soar after Matthew Perry's death
Angelina Jolie steps out in Milan with big grin amid vicious family feud
Angelina Jolie steps out in Milan with big grin amid vicious family feud
Travis Kelce breaks NFL record, thanks 'Tay' (Taylor Swift) for support video
Travis Kelce breaks NFL record, thanks 'Tay' (Taylor Swift) for support
Bradley Cooper details strange plane encounter helped him stay on 'Maestro'
Bradley Cooper details strange plane encounter helped him stay on 'Maestro'
Britney Spears expresses love for brother Bryan in heartwarming Instragram post
Britney Spears expresses love for brother Bryan in heartwarming Instragram post
Swifties dive into theories as Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' hit streaming platforms
Swifties dive into theories as Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' hit streaming platforms
Princess Diana 'looms over' Prince Harry, Prince William 'rift'
Princess Diana 'looms over' Prince Harry, Prince William 'rift'
Chiefs star Travis Kelce calls MGK bribing offer 'intriguing'
Chiefs star Travis Kelce calls MGK bribing offer 'intriguing'
Critics love 'Wonka': 'Visually delightful'
Critics love 'Wonka': 'Visually delightful'