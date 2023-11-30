Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning on a new venture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch 'Hegan 2.0' after 'big fail'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly trying to reinvent themselves, says an insider.

After the failure of their five-year plan post exit from the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry are trying to get their ropes tighter on future projects.

An insider told PEOPLE: "What we’re seeing — and will see more of I think — is Heghan 2.0. Part Deux. They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that. They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot."

The source added: "They have a constitutional inability to look in the rearview — why should they? They are all about the future."

This comes days after Meghan spoke about her new projects during a Variety event.

She explained: "We have so many exciting things on the slate… I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too which is really fun."