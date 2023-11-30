Britney Spears has broken silence on Jamie Lynn Spears quitting 'I am a Celebrity' just after securing a paycheck

Photo Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears ‘unprofessional behavior’

Britney Spears has finally spoken up about her younger sister quitting I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! a reality show broadcasted by ITV.

On Wednesday, it was announced by a representative of ITV that the Zoey 101 actress stepped down from the show on “medical grounds”.

However, it is disclosed that despite spending only 72 hours in the jungle, the 32-year-old actress will be getting her full paycheck from the reality show, as per the findings of Daily Mail.

Another report from Daily Mail reads that a source close to Britney has tipped in that Jamie Lynn Spears never intended to make it to the end of the show.

Revealing Britney’s ‘disappointment’ in her younger sister, the tipster told the outlet, “Britney is disappointed, but nothing surprises her anymore when it comes to her family's unprofessional behavior,” adding that Jamie’s only intention of joining the show was to bag a hefty cheque after spending the initial 72 hours needed.

The source told the outlet exclusively, “She never intended on staying any longer than this. This was just a quick paycheck for her – same as the Special Forces was.”

As fans will know, this is not the first time Britney’s sister has said goodbye to a reality show.

Earlier, the American singer had also given up on Fox’s Special Forces just after staying for two days on the show.

Before signing off the tipster compared the two sisters by saying, “Unlike her sister, Jamie Lynn does not see anything through to the end.”