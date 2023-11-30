 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears' ‘unprofessional behavior’

Britney Spears has broken silence on Jamie Lynn Spears quitting 'I am a Celebrity' just after securing a paycheck

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Photo Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears ‘unprofessional behavior’
Photo Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears ‘unprofessional behavior’

Britney Spears has finally spoken up about her younger sister quitting I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! a reality show broadcasted by ITV.

On Wednesday, it was announced by a representative of ITV that the Zoey 101 actress stepped down from the show on “medical grounds”.

Read More: Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears says goodbye with major career move

However, it is disclosed that despite spending only 72 hours in the jungle, the 32-year-old actress will be getting her full paycheck from the reality show, as per the findings of Daily Mail

Another report from Daily Mail reads that a source close to Britney has tipped in that Jamie Lynn Spears never intended to make it to the end of the show.

Revealing Britney’s ‘disappointment’ in her younger sister, the tipster told the outlet, “Britney is disappointed, but nothing surprises her anymore when it comes to her family's unprofessional behavior,” adding that Jamie’s only intention of joining the show was to bag a hefty cheque after spending the initial 72 hours needed.

The source told the outlet exclusively, “She never intended on staying any longer than this. This was just a quick paycheck for her – same as the Special Forces was.”

As fans will know, this is not the first time Britney’s sister has said goodbye to a reality show.

Earlier, the American singer had also given up on Fox’s Special Forces just after staying for two days on the show.

Before signing off the tipster compared the two sisters by saying, “Unlike her sister, Jamie Lynn does not see anything through to the end.”

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on unfollowing NFL circle
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on unfollowing NFL circle
Netflix releases Sofia Vergara’s ‘Griselda’ trailer: Watch video
Netflix releases Sofia Vergara’s ‘Griselda’ trailer: Watch
'Beetlejuice 2' shoot finishes after SAG-AFTRA pause
'Beetlejuice 2' shoot finishes after SAG-AFTRA pause
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter schools her pregnant life
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter schools her pregnant life
Kevin Hart puts comedy on use when selling shoes
Kevin Hart puts comedy on use when selling shoes
Timothée Chalamet compares ‘Wonka’ with Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp’s version video
Timothée Chalamet compares ‘Wonka’ with Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp’s version
Jamie Lynn takes advantage' of show after spilling Britney Spears' relationship status video
Jamie Lynn takes advantage' of show after spilling Britney Spears' relationship status
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'They are funny and smart'
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'They are funny and smart'
Beyoncé reacts to skin-lightening allegations
Beyoncé reacts to skin-lightening allegations
Landon Barker says Kourtney, Travis having another son is ‘unfortunate’ video
Landon Barker says Kourtney, Travis having another son is ‘unfortunate’
Kim admits Kardashians ‘scammed’ their way into fame
Kim admits Kardashians ‘scammed’ their way into fame
Britney Spears makes cryptic reference to ‘Beauty & The Beast’
Britney Spears makes cryptic reference to ‘Beauty & The Beast’