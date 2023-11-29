Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears says goodbye with major career move

Jamie Lynn Spears becomes the second contestant to step down from the reality show after fellow campmate Grace Dent

Photo Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears says goodbye to 'I’m a Celebrity'

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, has officially given up on the arduous adventures on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! which is a reality show broadcasted by ITV.

Elaborating on the real reason behind the 32-year-old actress quitting the show, a representative of I’m A Celeb addressed, “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.”

The insider then applauded Jamie for the resilience and grit she had showcased so far on the show.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities,” concluded the source.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on an episode of the show, Jamie languished recalling her elder sister’s care for her and named Britney “a good big sister.”

Read More: Jamie Lynn Spears reveals what made her and Britney Spears ‘complicated’

She also shared with her fellow campmate that seeing her current state the Toxic songstress would command her to leave the show at once.

She revealed before signing off, “My crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her out of there, right now!”

The Zoey 101 actress is the second contestant to leave the jungle after Grace Dent, a restaurant critic.