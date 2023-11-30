Keanu Reeves confirms Dolly Parton’s PlayBoy suit story

Dolly Parton’s Playboy outfit was designed by Keanu Reeves, which he previously confirmed

In 1978, Dolly Parton created history by becoming the first female country musician to appear on the magazine cover, and the iconic outfit she wore was designed by Keanu Reeves’ designer mother, Patricia Taylor.



In a chat on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Jolene singer, shared, “She did a lot of sewing for me. She did a lot of my clothes.”

She continued, “I remember Keanu when he was just little, and she would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked.”

Confirming her account, the John Wick star previously shared that he donned the Playboy outfit as his Halloween costume at one time.

“I put on the ears and the bustier,” he told Red Table Talk. “I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the award-winning artist shared that Keanu once met her on one of her shows.

“He said, ’Do you remember me? I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet when my mum was [working],’” Dolly remembered.

“Of course I knew he had become a star. But it didn’t connect to me that that was who that was,” she added.