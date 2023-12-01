Selena Gomez revealed that her biggest guilty pleasure food is Ramen

Selena Gomez unveils surprising food preferences, cooking passion

Selena Gomez has recently stunned her fans by revealing that she loves cooking as the songstress detailed the sweet ways she uses to bond with her grandparents.

A video posted on Food Network's official Instagram account revealed 10 things about Selena that they claimed were unknown till now as they captioned the post, "10 things you didn't know about Selena... Even biggest fans of Selena will be shocked to hear this."

The 31-year-old Single Soon hitmaker revealed that she lives with her grandparent whom she referred to as Papa and Nana, adding that their refrigerator is full of left overs.

The actress-singer was asked what's her go to coffee order, to which she replied, "It's Coca-Cola.. I don't like coffee."



While answering a question about what she cannot eat, Selena said, "I cannot eat rabbit. It freaks me out and makes me feel like I am doing something wrong."

When asked what would the music icon eat on a random Tuesday night at home, Selena said that she would be definitely eating something her Nana has made, possibly a leftover.

Selena revealed that her biggest guilty pleasure food is Ramen as she stated, "I can't help it and I love it."