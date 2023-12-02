Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut

The songstress released her new song titled 'My House' to celebrate the debut of her Renaissance tour movie

Beyoncé, an acclaimed music sensation has recently sent her fans into frenzy after releasing a new surprise song to accompany her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé movie.

The songstress released her new song titled My House to celebrate the debut of her Renaissance tour movie.

Queen Bey embarked on her record-breaking world tour this year (2023) in support of the release of her seventh solo studio album Renaissance, which came out in 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Apple Music's official account announced the release of the singer's surprise song, and they wrote, "A gift from the queen for the opening weekend of the Renaissance film. Listen now to @beyonce's new track MY HOUSE."



The lyrics of Beyoncé's new song flow as: "When I grow up I’m gon’ buy me a (House) / Make love in the (House) / Stay up late in this (House) /Don’t give a f*** about my (House) / Then get the f*** up out of my house."



Fans on the 42-year-old hitmaker expressed their excitement in the comment section of her new song.

One of her fans wrote, "Not Beyoncé kicking me out the House of Renaissance before we even get ACT II." Another one wrote, "Beyoncé's MY HOUSE has something for everyone."