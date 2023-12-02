 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut

The songstress released her new song titled 'My House' to celebrate the debut of her Renaissance tour movie

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Beyoncé drops surprise song My House to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut
Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut

Beyoncé, an acclaimed music sensation has recently sent her fans into frenzy after releasing a new surprise song to accompany her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé movie.

The songstress released her new song titled My House to celebrate the debut of her Renaissance tour movie. 

Queen Bey embarked on her record-breaking world tour this year (2023) in support of the release of her seventh solo studio album Renaissance, which came out in 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Apple Music's official account announced the release of the singer's surprise song, and they wrote, "A gift from the queen for the opening weekend of the Renaissance film. Listen now to @beyonce's new track MY HOUSE."

The lyrics of Beyoncé's new song flow as: "When I grow up I’m gon’ buy me a (House) / Make love in the (House) / Stay up late in this (House) /Don’t give a f*** about my (House) / Then get the f*** up out of my house."

Fans on the 42-year-old hitmaker expressed their excitement in the comment section of her new song.

One of her fans wrote, "Not Beyoncé kicking me out the House of Renaissance before we even get ACT II." Another one wrote, "Beyoncé's MY HOUSE has something for everyone."

Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour
Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour
Jamie Lynn gives Britney Spears another reason for 'disappointment' after quitting?
Jamie Lynn gives Britney Spears another reason for 'disappointment' after quitting?
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl video
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl
David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America
Kourtney Kardashian tells Kris Jenner life ‘isn’t about her’ video
Kourtney Kardashian tells Kris Jenner life ‘isn’t about her’
Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to 'Spider-Man 4'
Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to 'Spider-Man 4'
Sofia Vergara on ‘man-hunt’ despite Justin Saliman romance
Sofia Vergara on ‘man-hunt’ despite Justin Saliman romance
‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu makes “gutted” announcement video
‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu makes “gutted” announcement