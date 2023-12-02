 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Dwayne Johnson opens up about balancing stardom, daddy duties

Johnson shares his daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia. He shares Tiana and Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of the most iconic Hollywood actors, has recently revealed that despite being a successful actor, he still gets time out for his fatherly duties, adding that his business have brought him close to his three daughters: Simone, 22, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5.

According to People Magazine, the actor candidly discussed his life with reporters during an informal conversation at the Mana Holiday House party for the actor's tequila brand Teremana.

The WWE turned Hollywood megastar stated, "I think I've reached a point in my life where I can create my own schedule, which has really been nice, because it wasn't always that way, and I'm really lucky."

Dwayne continued, "And I think, in the spirit of creating my own schedule, it allows me to get closer to the girls and where they're around every corner they're with me."

The Rock declared his house to be Daddy Central, adding that all the privy stuff goes on there.

Johnson shares his daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia. He shares Tiana and Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian.

