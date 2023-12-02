 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Cher spills the beans on Alexander Edwards romance

Cher confessed that it was never her intention to date someone who is 40 years younger than her

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 02, 2023

File Footage

Cher recently offered women some bold dating advice amid her romance with 37-year-old Alexander Edwards.

During the recent episode of Chicken Soup Date, the 77-year-old singer got candid about her private life and revealed the one thing all women should do once in their life.

“Go out with a younger man,” Cher told the host Amelia Dimoldenberg as she further gushed over her beau and revealed that she never intended to fall for someone 40 years younger than her.

“I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?' I said ‘I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’ and then he wrote to me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys,” the Grammy-winner explained.

Cher continued: “And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on the baby.’ I was kind of pissed off. And then he just started texting me.”

The Believe hitmaker explained that she had a completely opposite theory before, “I used to tell my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text. There goes that theory.”

Cher and Alexander first met at Paris Fashion Week in fall 2022 and hit it off after “about 15 minutes,” according to Page Six. They reportedly called it quits in May but patched up again a few months later.

