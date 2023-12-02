Featuring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, 'Twilight' was based on Stephenie Meyer's 2003 novel

Catherine Hardwicke unveils reason behind limited ‘Twilight’ screentime

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recently revealed why she didn’t contribute more movies to the franchise.

The 68-year-old filmmaker told HELLO! at the Women in Film Honors event that she made more parts because it was in her contract.

Recalling how the hit vampire saga was kicked off with a small budget and independent spirit, Catherine said, “If my first one had made 1.5 times what it cost then they were obligated to have offered it to me, and of course, it made way more than that."

She added that other parts didn’t feel as fresh, “I only wanted to do the next one if we had time to make it even better than the first.”

Moreover, she added that her love for the project stemmed from the admiration she held for author of the original novel Stephanie Meyers.

"She had picturised it in the woods and I wanted to really showcase the natural environment and get people excited about going out in the trees in the woods.”

Catherine also recounted the challenges of filming in a difficult location, “I loved being in those trees and then trying to figure out how to do a really cool, crane shot, sweeping through the trees and giving you that dizzying feeling of being in love.”

About Twilight:

Featuring then-emerging actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, the 2008 film Twilight was based on Stephenie Meyer's 2003 novel.

The supernatural universe, which revolves around a vampire falling in love with a teenage girl, achieved worldwide success, accumulating over $3.4 billion in global revenue across five films.