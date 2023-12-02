 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kaley Cuoco reveals who makes her cry 'tears of joy'

Kaley Cuoco shared an 8-month-old daughter named Matilda with husband Tom Pelphrey

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Kaley Cuoco reveals who makes her cry ‘tears of joy’
Kaley Cuoco reveals who makes her cry ‘tears of joy’

Kaley Cuoco recently expressed gratitude over her 8-month-old daughter Matilda, whom she shares with husband Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory alum claimed that she doesn’t cry easily but makes an exception for her little one.

“Tom and I were sitting with Matilda the other day, and she was literally staring at us, and she touched both of our faces, and just gave us this innocent, just really joyful, 'Hi' smile," the 38-year-old actress told PEOPLE for the recent issue.

She continued: "I mean, I could cry right now. We both looked at each other and we started tearing up. He goes, 'Is this our life now, where we just cry at everything she does?'”

Recently, Kayle recently shared a video on her Instagram story, marking Matilda’s first Thanksgiving. In the clip, she sat with her daughter on the lap who called her "mama" while erupting into a sweet giggle.

Kayley, who also launched her line of eco-friendly dog products, told the outlet in October that her daughter also bonds well with their four dogs rescue dogs, Ruby, Opal, King and Blue.

