Sunday, December 03, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's uncle calls Princess Diana comparisons 'offensive'

By Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Kate Middleton’s uncle has just launched an attack to defend his niece from ‘offensive’ comparisons with the People’s Princess Diana.

He broke all of this down in his piece for the Daily Mail.

In the piece Kate’s uncle wrote, “Does Scobie really believe that Carole was sitting there in a war room down in the basement of Bucklebury planning out some devious strategy saying: 'Right. If we put her in the right place on this day then bang… fireworks'?”

Read More: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle unfair comparison reminds fans of Princess Diana, Fergie era

Kate's uncle also said, “Then there's the offensive comparison of my niece to Princess Diana, suggesting that, unlike her late mother-in-law, who was 'strong-minded', Kate has been a 'much more teachable, pliable future Queen'.”

Because “I believe it's laudable that Kate works so hard as a member of the Royal Family and she should be applauded for being keen to serve,” the expert also went on to say. 

