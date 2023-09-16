 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle unfair comparison reminds fans of Princess Diana, Fergie era

Meghan Markle unknowingly initiated a comparison war with Kate Middleton after marrying Prince Harry and faced unfair scrutiny like Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had a difficult time adjusting in the Royal family as the media kept comparing her with Kate, the Princess of Wales, following her wedding.

Similarly, Fergie also had a rough beginning in the Royal family next to Princess Diana after she tied the knot with then Prince Charles’ younger brother Prince Andrew.

Fergie developed insecurities when her style sense and beauty were degraded while Diana, the former Princess of Wales, was praised for her flawless appearances.

Speaking of Fergie versus Diana debate, an insider told Life & Style, “Sarah’s early years with the royal family were difficult.”

“She had an extremely hard time adjusting to life in the public eye, particularly because of the scrutiny she faced” just like Meghan, the insider shared.

For Fergie, standing next to the fashionable would-be queen was quite difficult as was for Meghan, who was bullied by media while Kate mostly attracted positive press.

“Fergie was often mocked for her appearance,” the insider shared another similarity between Sarah and Meghan.

