 
menu
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton’s uncle bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘Cinderella’ image

Kate Middleton’s uncle takes an axe to Meghan Markle’s image as Cinderella in Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Kate Middleton’s uncle bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘Cinderella’ image
Kate Middleton’s uncle bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘Cinderella’ image

Kate Middleton Uncle Gary Goldsmith has just attacked the image Meghan Markle’s been given in Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he attacked Omid Scobie’s imagery in Endgame and how it paints Kate as an ‘ugly sister’ compared to Meghan who is ‘Cinderella’.

Read More: Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobies explosive book ‘Endgame

While doubling down on his claim Mr Goldsmith wrote, “Pantomime season is upon us I know, but I've never seen such a one-dimensional depiction of my niece Kate as the one I have just read in Omid Scobie's book Endgame.”

He also questioned, “Does the man we all see as Meghan's mouthpiece really believe that the Duchess of Sussex is Cinderella and the Princess of Wales an Ugly Sister?”

“If he does, he needs his head tested,” the uncle of the future Queen stated.

Because “What does that make Harry? Buttons?” he also clapped back before signing off. 

Bianca Censori hints at a ‘hidden truth’ amid marital woes
Bianca Censori hints at a ‘hidden truth’ amid marital woes
BTS' Jungkook and Usher fans go WILD with viral TikTok dance
BTS' Jungkook and Usher fans go WILD with viral TikTok dance
Swifties lash out over claims Taylor Swift snubbed King Charles
Swifties lash out over claims Taylor Swift snubbed King Charles
BTS’ Suga, RM open up on BTS’ lows and wanting to ‘run away’ video
BTS’ Suga, RM open up on BTS’ lows and wanting to ‘run away’
David Beckham professes 'Beckham' reopened his wounds
David Beckham professes 'Beckham' reopened his wounds
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift join Mahomes family for holiday bash video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift join Mahomes family for holiday bash
Jennifer Lopez optimistic about the future after major regrets
Jennifer Lopez optimistic about the future after major regrets
Kate Middleton’s uncle breaks silence on Omid Scobie’s tapestry of falsehoods
Kate Middleton’s uncle breaks silence on Omid Scobie’s tapestry of falsehoods
Miley Cyrus STILL at odds with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus STILL at odds with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Princess Diana comparisons ‘offensive’
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Princess Diana comparisons ‘offensive’
Dua Lipa calls it quits with Romain Gavras
Dua Lipa calls it quits with Romain Gavras
Kanye West, Bianca Censori parting ways before anniversary?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori parting ways before anniversary?