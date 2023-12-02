Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie’s explosive book ‘Endgame’

Kate Middleton's reaction over harsh accusations levelled against her by Omid Scobie in 'Endgame' revealed

File Footage

Kate Middleton has had enough of Meghan Markle’s “antics” as her friend Omid Scobie’s book Endgame has proved to be the final nail in the coffin.



According to Us Weekly, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is “saddened” to learn that the Dutch translation of Scobie’s book named her as one of the “racist royals” who had concerns about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Prince Archie, before his birth.

While Scobie has denied including names of any senior royal in the book, Piers Morgan, during his talk show, dropped the monikers of the royals, who allegedly speculated about the color of the then-unborn Prince Archie, to be King Charles and Princess Kate.

ALSO READ: King Charles, Princess Kate to take legal action amid racism allegations: Insider

“Kate was 100 percent not one of the people who discussed it,” the source told the publication. “She is saddened that her name got pulled into this because she had nothing to do with it.”

Even though the English version of Scobie’s book does not contain any names of the “racist royals,” Kate Middleton is still not happy that her name has been linked with the controversy, the insider said.

The source said the book has put an end to any hope of reconciliation between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

“This has closed the door on any reconciliation with Meghan as far as Kate is concerned,” the source said. “She has had enough of Meghan’s antics and wants absolutely nothing to do with her.”

“She will never make up with her,” they added of Kate.