Dua Lipa calls it quits with Romain Gavras

Popular singer Dua Lipa has reportedly ended her relationship with filmmaker boyfriend Romain Gavras after around eight months together.

The pair were first linked in March when they attended Paris Fashion Week together.

However, a representative for the Houdini hitmaker has now confirmed to The Sun that the couple have separated.

A source told the publication that the hitmaker has decided to focus solely on her music at the moment.

The tipster said, “Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love.”

“She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour.”

Per the source, Romain thought the singer spent most of her time working: “Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn't plan on slowing down for anything or anyone.”

However, Dua appears energized about the future of her music and has been working on her highly anticipated third studio album.

She recently teased that the record will be "really personal" and touch on themes of dating, singledom, and determining whether potential partners are trustworthy

She said, “It's more the ­different feelings and ­emotions you have throughout the period of being single.”

“It's also understanding. You understand what you want and what you need and what you deserve,” she added.

“It goes from the phase of ­figuring out ­singledom into potentially a new relationship,” she explained.

“Then it's early days and ­getting to see the truth behind someone – whether they are real or not. Or who they are.”

Prior to dating Romain, Dua Lipa had a high-profile relationship with Anwar Hadid.