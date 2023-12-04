Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him

 
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

Prince Harry has seemingly accepted the reality of his relationship with the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex has understood that nothing is that he is not getting any closer to resolution with his family.

PR expert Laura Perkes tells the Mirror: "In any kind of feud or relationship breakdown, there comes a point where you have to accept the fact that what you want may not ever become a reality."

"It feels like Harry has finally accepted that fighting for what he wants isn't getting him any closer to a resolution, therefore he needs to let it go and learn to move forward," she added.

She added: "Time is a great healer, so it may be that he needs to let the dust settle and focus on other aspects of his life. Over time, reconciliation may happen, once all parties involved are ready to do so, but the relationship will never be the same again, and that's something he needs to live with."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

