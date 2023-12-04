 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment

Fans blast the behaviour of the crowd after someone threw an object at Florence Pugh

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 04, 2023

Internet reacts to Florence Pughs viral object hit moment
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment

Fans are fuming online after a flying object hit Florence Pugh as she was promoting the Dune: Part 2 in Brazil.

Appearing at the Comic-con event in São Paulo, Brazil, the Marvel star was on stage with her co-stars - at the moment - the 27-year-old was struck by a thrown object in the face.

Meanwhile, the clip went viral online, leading many netizens to call out the disrespectful behaviour.

"true sign of a society in moral decline," one fan fumed.

Another added, "disgusting" to witness, while others are going to bat for Pugh, as one person declared that whoever threw that object needed to "count ur days."

"Throwing trash is one thing. Throwing it at Florence Pugh? You've made an enemy for life," a third added.

From Harry Styles to Drake, the artists globally face rowdy fans throwing objects onstage.

Nonetheless, Florence opened up about her experience while shooting the forthcoming Dune: Part Two before the throwing object incident.

"This is truly so thrilling, like, this is absolutely nuts," she continued. "What was it like [to work on the movie]? As amazing as you can imagine it was. The world had already been created."

Adding, "The actors were already there. It felt like we had been given this gift of being able to be on set with these amazing people, and it truly was a pinch me moment every single day."

Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm video
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm
Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about her anxieties amid 'GUTS' release
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about her anxieties amid 'GUTS' release
Bianca Censori hints at a ‘hidden truth’ amid marital woes
Bianca Censori hints at a ‘hidden truth’ amid marital woes
BTS' Jungkook and Usher fans go WILD with viral TikTok dance
BTS' Jungkook and Usher fans go WILD with viral TikTok dance
Swifties lash out over claims Taylor Swift snubbed King Charles
Swifties lash out over claims Taylor Swift snubbed King Charles
BTS’ Suga, RM open up on BTS’ lows and wanting to ‘run away’ video
BTS’ Suga, RM open up on BTS’ lows and wanting to ‘run away’
Kate Middleton’s uncle bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘Cinderella’ image
Kate Middleton’s uncle bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘Cinderella’ image