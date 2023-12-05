Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going back in circles after release of 'Spare'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tempted' to stay away from Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back to ‘square one’ after the release of Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame.’

Rroyal expert Duncan Larcombe duchess the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to distance themselves from the book amid scandalous revelations.

He told OK! magazine : "It has put them right back to square one.

"There's now pressure being put on Harry to come out and distance himself from the book, and I think that will be very tempting for him to do because it seems he has been trying to soften his tone towards the royals,” said Mr Larcombe.

He added: “There were some green shoots that he might be trying to end the feud from his side. So the timing of the book couldn’t be worse for Harry. I think it's his worst nightmare.”

"It will have been really frustrating for Charles and William. Whether they’ll hold Harry personally responsible, we're yet to see. But it's a hornets' nest that has resurfaced the issue of this alleged royal racist. It’s an issue that won’t go away and that is bad for the royals,” he concluded.