Tuesday, December 05, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle mocks Charles, Kate during first appearance after ‘Endgame’

Meghan Markle steps out in California marking her first public appearance since 'Endgame' controversy

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Meghan Markle seemingly mocked King Charles and Kate Middleton during her first public appearance since her “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie accidently name-dropped the two “racist royals.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could not hide her cheerful mood as she stepped out in California, donned in all black attire, far away from the storm brought on the Royal family by her pal.

The former actor appeared unfazed by the brewing controversy Scobie’s hotly dropped explosive book Endgame has brought in her husband Prince Harry’s home country, England.

For her day out in Santa Barbara, a few miles from her Montecito home, Meghan opted for black leggings, a black long-sleeved top and a green baseball cap, as reported by Daily Mail.

ALSO READ: Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy

Meghan’s smile seemed to be a silent message for the Royals as they team up to tackle the controversies that have been erupted after the Dutch version of Scobie’s book named Charles and Kate as “racist royals” who had “concerns” about Prince Acrhie’s skin colour prior to his birth.

Scobie has been accused of pulling a stunt to “sell books," however; he is refusing to accept he leaked the names of the "racist royals," claiming his “signed off” English version of the book did not have the names. 

Meanwhile, royals experts have been bashing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their “deafening silence” amid the ongoing racism row. 

