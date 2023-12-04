 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned their son Prince Archie will pay the price of their rift with Royal family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, December 04, 2023

Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy

Prince Archie may soon confront the dire consequences stemming from his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the Royal family, especially after Omid Scobie’s book Endgame’s release.

The royal feud will have “devastating impact” on the little connection Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet, have left with King Charles and their uncle, Prince William.

Writing for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser emphasized on the potential harshness Archie may experience while reading about the “concerns and conversations” that some members of the royal family had regarding him.

ALSO READ: King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book

The topic was revisited in Scobie’s book when he expanded on Meghan Markle’s claims that two royal family members had concerns about Acrhie’s skin colour before his birth.

Elser said the remarks could harm prompting her to write, “You know that phrase that gets thrown around by conservative politicians and pundits – ‘won’t someone think of the children’?”

“Well as this imbroglio overtakes the Palace and the House of Montecito, won’t someone think of the prince and princess?

“November marked four years since a baby Archie flew the ten hours from the UK to Vancouver Island with his parents where they all shacked up in the first mega-mansion in a series of North American mega-mansions befitting an unusually flush Real Housewife that they have called home.

She continued, “Since then, the now four and a half-year-old has spent a grand total of four days back in the UK, which also happens to be the entire amount of time that his sister has spent back in their father’s homeland. (Consider: Lilibet is a princess of the United Kingdom but has never even spent a full-week on British soil.)”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton
King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book
King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book
Vanessa Hudgens sparks marriage rumours with Cole Tucker video
Vanessa Hudgens sparks marriage rumours with Cole Tucker
Bruce Willis family unable to have ‘normal conversation’ with ailing star video
Bruce Willis family unable to have ‘normal conversation’ with ailing star
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Break-Up’: ‘This film was fate’
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Break-Up’: ‘This film was fate’
'The Marvels' shock forces Disney to take unusual step
'The Marvels' shock forces Disney to take unusual step
Simon Pegg on Tom Cruise: ‘He’s very good actor’
Simon Pegg on Tom Cruise: ‘He’s very good actor’
Miley Cyrus issues ultimatums to her siblings amid feud with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus issues ultimatums to her siblings amid feud with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Simon Cowell apologized to Rebecca Ferguson for not calling out bullying
Simon Cowell apologized to Rebecca Ferguson for not calling out bullying
Emotions grip Usher as final Las Vegas residency ends: Watch
Emotions grip Usher as final Las Vegas residency ends: Watch
Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton