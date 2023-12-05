Britney Spears’ father suffers a leg amputation in a shocking turn of events

Britney Spears’ relationship with father exposed after leg amputation

Britney Spears’ father has just gotten his leg amputated and relations with his singer-songwriter daughter are as frosty as ever.

All of this has been brought to light in a report by the TMZ.

According to their report, “Jamie had a massive infection in one of his legs that landed him in a hospital for weeks" a month ago.

Prior to the amputation, “He had 5 unsuccessful surgeries to contain the infection, and doctors decided the only way to proceed was amputation.”

All this news has come around the same time as reports that the singer is now getting closer to her mother Jamie Lynn Spears.

In regards to her father and their bond it’s been reported that, “He's had other ailments and has been downcast amid the torrent of criticism over his handling of the conservatorship ... something he thinks is terribly unfair.”

For those unversed, “Jamie is the one who moved from Louisiana to care for his daughter back in 2007. Lots of people who were involved back then say Jamie may have saved Britney's life.”