Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence over ‘GMA’ exit due to affair

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

In the first episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast, the former Good Morning America anchors discussed falling in love and the fallout from their workplace romance being exposed.

Holmes and Robach left GMA in December 2021 after photos emerged of them spending time together intimately.

Speaking openly for the first time, Holmes took note of the professional consequences, stating they are "the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other."

Robach described the last year since their exit as "hell." However, she said being in a relationship with Holmes makes her happier than ever.

"In the end, all of us are always rooting for love," Robach said. "It doesn’t always happen when you want it to happen. And it's undeniable when it’s real and it’s something you have to navigate and it’s not easy."

"Relationships are hard, they’re messy, they’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend," she added.

Holmes echoed that sentiment, saying, "Bottom line we have not said this. I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together.”

"A lot of you understand that life, love, marriage, relationships can be messy and usually are," added Holmes.

