Prince Harry turning Archie into the ‘real victim’ in Prince Harry’s Windsor war

Experts have just weighed in on Prince Harry’s dynamic with Buckingham Palace, as well as its implications for Archie

Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family and its effects on little Archie and Lilibet have just been discussed by experts.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “His Majesty’s unwillingness to see Harry and Meghan is eminently understandable”.

Not to mention the King probably also has “no interest in helping them incidentally create new Netflix fodder or having to enjoy his double portion of hard sauce across the table from two people who have earned tens of millions by telling the world what a plonker he is.”

“But, what about the Sussex kids?” Ms Elser also questioned in the middle of her piece.

Because “Archie has never spent the festive period with his grandfather and never gotten to partake in the staunchly Teutonic celebrations that the Windsors favour to this day.”

So “my point is, in all of the tempest and the interviews and the tears and the finger-pointing and the cheques and the ‘senior palace sources’ popping up to whisper sweet nothings into the British media’s ears, the people I really feel sorry for are the ones high on Octonauts merch and low on ever having met the Archbishop of Canterbury.”