 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot be stripped of their royal titles without King Charles and the UK government support

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will never be stripped of their royal titles amid growing calls to remove their titles after release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, Archie and Lilibet doting parents are never going to be stripped of their titles without King Charles and the UK government supporting new legislation allowing it.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations

Richard Palmer turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted, “No matter how many times it’s written or a backbench MP calls for it, Harry and Meghan are never going to be stripped of their titles without the King and the UK government supporting new legislation allowing it.”

The royal expert also disclosed “For the moment, neither Charles III nor Rishi Sunak support it.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’

Palmer’s remarks came after conservative MP Bob Seely promised to propose a bill in short order that would strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles—what he calls the “nuclear option.”

King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row video
King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row
Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?
Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?
Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row
Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations video
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature
Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama video
Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton