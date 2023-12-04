Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot be stripped of their royal titles without King Charles and the UK government support

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will never be stripped of their royal titles amid growing calls to remove their titles after release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.



According to royal expert Richard Palmer, Archie and Lilibet doting parents are never going to be stripped of their titles without King Charles and the UK government supporting new legislation allowing it.

Richard Palmer turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted, “No matter how many times it’s written or a backbench MP calls for it, Harry and Meghan are never going to be stripped of their titles without the King and the UK government supporting new legislation allowing it.”

The royal expert also disclosed “For the moment, neither Charles III nor Rishi Sunak support it.”

Palmer’s remarks came after conservative MP Bob Seely promised to propose a bill in short order that would strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles—what he calls the “nuclear option.”