Prince Harry’s son will ‘pay’ for the Sussexes’ decisions

Experts have just weighed in on the dangers that await Prince Harry and Archie

Prince Harry’s son Archie is allegedly in line to face a large amount of repercussions



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

The piece started by saying, “while we wait to see what the short and medium-term repercussions of Endgame’s naming of Charles and Kate and the Sussexes’ so-far extraordinary silence might be, let’s you and I take a look at the longer term picture – a longer term picture where it’s these kids, and especially Archie and Lili, who will pay a high price.”

“It’s impossible to overlook the very human sadness here,” she also said.

After all, “these Sussex tots are growing up without knowing either of their grandfathers, one of them having sold out their mother by giving portions of a letter to the Daily Mail and staging paparazzi photos for dosh and the other having been ending up on the opposing side of the dynastic bust up of Megxit.”