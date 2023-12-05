Experts have just noted how massive a row Prince Harry’s son is starring in the middle of

Prince Harry’s son Archie is taking center stage in major Palace row

Royal experts have just started to reference just how massive a row Prince Harry’s son Archie, has got caught in the middle of.

All of his has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In her piece she started by referencing the possible reality Prince Archie lives and said, “What do you think is written on Prince Archie of Sussex’s lunch box?”

“When his parents Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ordered those sticky name tapes that get slapped on every item shipped daily into preschools by doting parents, did they just go for a plain ‘Archie’? Or did they include his title? Is there a ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’ thrown in for good measure?”

Because “There are identity politics – and then there are royal identity politics,” at play, especially currently.

In the middle of her piece, Ms Elser noted that while “not a lot gets written about the young prince but this week Archie has played an accidental starring role in one of the biggest crises, in years worth of large crises, that is buffeting Buckingham Palace.”

For those unversed, this claim is in relation to the shocking allegation of racism, two senior royals have been accused of.

Even Ms Elser went on to note how big a catastrophe everything has become since Endgame’s release.

In the eyes of the expert, “Every day this week this situation has gotten more and more out of royal hand, from the book in question, Omid Scobie’s Endgame, going from being a caustic nuisance to resuscitating the simmering row over race that has burbled along for years, to, courtesy of the Dutch translation, identifying Charles and Kate as the ‘concerns’ culprits.”