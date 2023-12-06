Kate Middleton makes 'subconscious gesture' of Princess Diana in key moment

Kate Middleton glows amid Omid Scobie's scathing attacks

Kate Middleton is shrugging away hearsay about Omid Scobie’s accusation in ‘Endgame’ with her confidence new look.

The Princess of Wales, who visited the Evelina London Children’s hospital this week, seemed confident on the outing.

Speaking about the mother-of-three, body language expert Omid Scobie tells The Mirror: "Kate’s walk up to the hospital shows a raised chin, wide stride and her arms hanging by her sides, creating an image of determination and drama-free resilience. There’s no clutch bag to use to create a barrier and her trouser suit looks practical and business-like

She adds: "The only time she does raise her left hand to hold it near her stomach it looks like a subconscious gesture to feature Diana’s engagement ring.”

Ms James continued: “This gesture has been seen more than once during the current round of criticisms emanating from Scobie’s book and the gesture could hint at the idea that it’s Diana’s strength she is drawing on, especially as this visit is to a children’s hospital and some of the rituals of supportive and reassuring touches and hugs will be very similar to rituals that Diana once used during similar.”