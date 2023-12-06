 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet have not seen 'soil of UK' as King Charles takes over

King Charles relationship with Archie and Lilibet can deteriorate after new book

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet have not seen 'soil of UK' as King Charles takes over

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s relationship with King Charles has been compromised after the release of book ‘Endgame.’

The children will miss quality time with their grandfather amid ‘racist royal’ row.

Speaking about the issues between the monarch and the Sussex kids, Royal expert Daniela Elser says: “November marked four years since a baby Archie flew the ten hours from the UK to Vancouver Island with his parents where they all shacked up in the first mega-mansion in a series of North American mega-mansions befitting an unusually flush Real Housewife that they have called home.

She adds: “Since then, the now four and a half-year-old has spent a grand total of four days back in the UK, which also happens to be the entire amount of time that his sister has spent back in their father’s homeland. (Consider: Lilibet is a princess of the United Kingdom but has never even spent a full-week on British soil.)”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

