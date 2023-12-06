 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Melanie Walker

Hugh Grant recalls shocking reason behind accepting ‘Wonka’ role

Hugh Grant plays the role of Oompa Loompa alongside Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka

File Footage

Hugh Grant recently talked about his Oompa Loompa role in the upcoming movie Wonka.

The 63-year-old actor reminisced about taking on the controversial role which drew flak from the industry.

The criticism came after George Coppen said that artists living with the condition should’ve been offered the role instead as their are already less acting opportunities for them.

Read More: Critics love 'Wonka': 'Visually delightful'

Hugh, who enjoys a net worth of $150 million, has now explained that he only said yes to the project because he needed money for his kids.

Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant in Wonka
Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant in 'Wonka'

“I slightly hate making films but I have lots of children and need money,” he spoke of his five children, aged between 13 and 5.

Moreover, the Golden Globe Award winner talked about how his body was shriveled to a tiny size through CGI in order to play the role of an orange Oompa Loompa.

He called the camera and equipment used to create the effect “a crown of thorns.”

Read More: Timothée Chalamet compares ‘Wonka’ with Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp’s version

“I made a big fuss about it. I couldn't have hated the whole thing more and frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator," said Hugh.

