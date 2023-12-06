Angelina Jolie reveals her secret way of ‘hiding’ amid Brad Pitt drama

Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Angelina Jolie discloses her way of flying under the radar.
Angelina Jolie, who is an American A-listed actress, seemingly cannot leave her house without making headlines.
But in a recent wide-ranging interview with WSJ Magazine, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife detailed the demerits of fame and popularity.
Speaking to the interviewer, the Maleficent actress touched on a myriad of different topics ranging from her closeness to her six children and the aftermath of her shocking divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt, who is currently dating Ines de Ramon.
During the conversation, the seemingly tranquil and peace-loving nature of Angelina Jolie, who is all wrapped up in Brad Pitt drama, was also laid bare.
The 48-year-old actress declared in the confessional that always being in the spotlight has taken away her freedom to live a private life.
Elaborating on the matter she told the interviewer, "I wouldn't be an actress today" if privacy wasn't optional because "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much."
Later in the interview, the doting mother-of-six also confessed her secret to maintaining a low-profile life and revealed that it is by throwing on a trench coat.
Angelina also tickled some ribs in the process and spoke on the matter, “My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats.”
“But rather than it being a fashion statement," the actor said, “It’s just like a hiding thing,” she added after which they moved on from the topic.