Angelina Jolie reveals her secret way of ‘hiding’ amid Brad Pitt drama

Angelina Jolie discloses her way of flying under the radar.

Angelina Jolie, who is an American A-listed actress, seemingly cannot leave her house without making headlines.

But in a recent wide-ranging interview with WSJ Magazine, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife detailed the demerits of fame and popularity.

Speaking to the interviewer, the Maleficent actress touched on a myriad of different topics ranging from her closeness to her six children and the aftermath of her shocking divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt, who is currently dating Ines de Ramon.

During the conversation, the seemingly tranquil and peace-loving nature of Angelina Jolie, who is all wrapped up in Brad Pitt drama, was also laid bare.

The 48-year-old actress declared in the confessional that always being in the spotlight has taken away her freedom to live a private life.

Elaborating on the matter she told the interviewer, "I wouldn't be an actress today" if privacy wasn't optional because "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much."

Later in the interview, the doting mother-of-six also confessed her secret to maintaining a low-profile life and revealed that it is by throwing on a trench coat.

Angelina also tickled some ribs in the process and spoke on the matter, “My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats.”

“But rather than it being a fashion statement," the actor said, “It’s just like a hiding thing,” she added after which they moved on from the topic.