Angelina Jolie leaving Hollywood after Brad Pitt divorce?

Angelina Jolie reveals how her health has fallen apart following her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt and might result in a farewell

Photo Angelina Jolie implies leaving Hollywood after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie, an American actress, reveals that her feud with ex-husband Brad Pitt has hurt her in ways beyond heartbreak.

The former couple of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who finalized their divorce in 2019, share six children namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Vivienne and Knox.

However, the celebrity duo, who started dating in 2005, shocked the world with their split in 2019. Since that time the couple has been feuding with each other, be it over the custody of their kids, or a winery.

Read More: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite amid Angelina Jolie feud

With that being said, recently Angelina Jolie made a shocking admission about her health and plans for the future in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

In the extensive confessional, the Maleficent actress detailed the journey she will be embarking on.

Angelina kicked off the conversation stating that she and her children needed to “heal” from the scars Brad Pitt’s divorce has left.

She admitted, "There are things we needed to heal from."

Then the 48-year-old super-star proceeded to open up on her health which has worsened since her separation.

"My body reacts very strongly to stress," said Jolie, adding, "My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell's palsy six months before my divorce."

Read More: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud

During the conversation, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt revealed her 'dislike' for the profession that made her an Oscar-winning actress.

Getting candid on the matter, she addressed that being an A-listed celebrity has taken away her privacy, and she told the interviewer, "I wouldn't be an actress today" if there was as big an expectation to be as "public", as there is now.

Later in the interview, the actress went on to explain that shortly she will start a new chapter of her life away from the limelight.

"I grew up in quite a shallow place," she recounted.

Before signing off Angelina declared, "Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place."