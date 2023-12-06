Kim Kardashian’s inappropriate behavior at 'NBA' game exposed

Kim Kardashian is slammed for displaying inappropriate behavior while attending 'NBA' game with son

Kim Kardashian is under fire for behaving inappropriately as she celebrates son Saints' 8th birthday at the Lakers game.

Recently, the fashion mogul was papped on a courtside seat along with her son Saint, who has just turned 8, at the latest NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

The ex-wife of Kanye West cheered for the Lakers. Meanwhile, her son Saint rocked a No. 23 jersey demonstrating support for LeBron James, an American basketball player for the same team.

While Saint celebrated his birthday with his celebrity mother, Bronny, who is LeBron’s son also marked his attendance with a nod to his father.

Even though Kim Kardashian seemed all smiles for the cameras, NBA fans stormed the Internet and reported her ‘annoying’ presence at the game.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), one fan commented, "Kim Kardashian wasting them front row seats all in her d*** phone lol."

"Kim Kardashian, why are you even at the Lakers game? You’re missing out on the action. #GoHome," another asked.

This followed even after another fan began questioning, "FYI: there is Kim Kardashian in the background texting while everyone else is freaking out at Anthony Davis‘s D***!!".