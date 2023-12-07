 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial

Diddy says, 'I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial

Sean Diddy Combs has broken his silence and responded to the serious accusations of sexual assault after getting sued by an anonymous woman who claimed that the rapper allegedly gang-raped her when she was only a teenage girl (17 years old).

Diddy has responded for the first time after he has been accused by four different women of sexual assault in less than three weeks.

According to People Magazine, the music mogul issued a statement vehemently denying all the accusations against him.

The singer's statement read, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

He blasted the individuals accusing him of being a sexual predator, saying, "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

The Last Night rapper was first sued by ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura for alleged rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence on November 16, 2023, with whom he reached a settlement within 24 hours of filing of the lawsuit.

Combs has said, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth." 

