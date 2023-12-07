 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Killers of the Flower Moon' declared best film by National Board of Review

The movie tells story of brutal murders behind white settlers' attempted dispossession of an Osage family's Oklahoma lands

Martin Scorsese's movie Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Hollywood stalwarts like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, has recently received a major honour as it was declared the Best Film by the National Board of Review on Wednesday.

The movie which appeared to be a flop at the box office received the second major award just after a week after it also won the top prize from the New York Film Critics Circle.

According to Deadline, the veteran director has also been honoured as the Best Director by NBR.

These are not the only honours received by the movie or the cast or crew related to the movie as the actress Lily Gladstone got the award of Best Actress for her exceptional performance in Scorsese's movie.

Rodrigo Prieto won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for showcasing his remarkable skills in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the brutal murders behind white settlers' attempted dispossession of an Osage family's Oklahoma lands in the 1920s, under which lay some of the world's most valuable oil fields.

