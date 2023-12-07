Jennifer Lopez, who is the wife of Ben Affleck, confirms starring in a new role after being awarded her fifth 'Icon Award'

Photo Jennifer Lopez welcomes a new role after fifth Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez, who has just bagged her fifth Icon Award, is all set to star in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is the new musical adaptation of the 1976 novel of the same title by Manuel Puig.

According to Variety, the feature adaptation of the Broadway musical film is directed by the Oscar-winning director Bill Condon, who is also renowned for directing Beauty and the Beast, Dreamgirls, and both the parts of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez getting 'too particular' with Hollywood

The current wife of Ben Affleck will take the role of Aurora, who is a fantasy woman created by a hairdresser named Louis Molina. Set in an Argentinian prison in 1981, the movie features Louis.

The character is serving his prison sentence for corrupting a minor.

As fans will know, this comes after the multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez announced the release of her newest album, This Is Me... Now, which is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, next year in February.