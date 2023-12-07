 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Jennifer Lopez getting 'too particular' with Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez received her fifth 'Icon Award' at 'Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration' with Ben Affleck by her side

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back to making the headlines with their sizzling chemistry after feud rumors.

The celebrity couple, also known as Bennifer by its fans, is leaving no stone unturned to express their ever-growing fervor for each other after their wedding, which took place last year.

Be it their PDA-packed furniture shopping or romantic morning strolls in Los Angeles, the duo is surely setting couple goals thereby seemingly dispelling rumors about their rift over Ben’s ex-wife’s involvement in their marriage.

Lately, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen at Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration, in Los Angeles, where Jennifer bagged her fifth Icon Award.

The Ain’t Your Mama songstress looked ravishing as she went for a zinc blue plate that only covered her chest. Meanwhile, her doting husband Ben Affleck, who was previously married to his Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner, sported a jet-black velvet suit.

From the star-studded event, a clip of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has been surfacing on the internet.

In the clip, the duo can be seen posing for hundreds of clicks by cameramen in front of an ash-white background.

After posing for a couple of snaps, Jennifer expressed her dislike for the ambiance of the place.

She commented, “I don’t like this light” before leaving with Ben Affleck.

Soon, fans gushed over the glamorous yet witty Jennifer Lopez on her hilarious remark.

A user from X shared the video captioning it: “i don’t like this light” lmaooo she’s so (laughter emoji)

Jennifer Lopez getting too particular with Hollywood

Another wrote admiring her beauty, "SHE, is so stunning!"

Jennifer Lopez getting too particular with Hollywood

However, there were others who just dropped the laughter emoji. 

