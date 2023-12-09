All I Want For Christmas stands with only two other Carey songs to have stayed at number one for more than ten weeks

Mariah Carey unveils festive limited edition music video for superhit song

Music icon Mariah Carey's fans are going wild as the songstress has released a surprise music video for her hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The 54-year-old singer's recently released music video titled All I Want For Christmas Is You (Festive Limited Edition) features footage from Queen of Christmas's Merry Christmas One and All! concert tour.

According to Daily Mail, Mariah's, who recently lost the trademark battle to the moniker, video featured herself as well as appearances from her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 12.

The ongoing tour marks the twelfth concert tour by the singer, which began on November 15, 2-2023, in Highland California. Her tour is scheduled to end after 16 shows on December 17, 2023, in New York City.



The newly released video of her superhit song began with the singer getting ready in her glam room, and it was followed by the clips of excited fans gathering outside the concert venue.

Towards the end of the video, her adorable kids joined onstage, as they helped the songstress with the magnificent finale, which featured a shower of snow confetti.

All I Want For Christmas stands with only two other Carey songs to have stayed at number one for more than ten weeks.