Saturday, December 09, 2023
Melanie Walker

Will Smith moving on from Jada Pinkett marriage?

Will Smith's appearance comes after Jada Pinkett said 'they're staying together forever'

Melanie Walker

Will Smith was recently spotted enjoying a date night with a mystery woman.

Insiders privy to the Mirror claimed that the Oscar winning actor was “all smiles” when he stepped out at Art Basel, Miami with a woman who looked "a lot like his wife Jada Pinkett Smith."

“He looked in high spirits with the new woman by his side as the pair explored the annual famous art event,” wrote the outlet.

Later at night, Will was again seen with her and a group of friends at the famous Italian celeb hotspot Lucali.

Pictures obtained by Mail Online show the Jada look-alike rocking a white t-shirt, paired with high waisted jeans whereas Will wore a grey and white shirt paired with gray joggers and sneakers.

The supposed date comes after Jada told Drew Barrymore on her show that she and the 55-year-old actor “are staying together forever."

The comment came after she disclosed at an NBC News Special, titled Jada’s Story, that she and Will have been separated since 2016.

The Men in Black star, who shares his children Jaden and Willow Smith with Jada, also made an appearance at her Baltimore book event in October.

Describing their 30-year relationship as "very long and tumultuous," Will labelled it as "brutiful"; a blend of brutal and beautiful.

