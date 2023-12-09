 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds 3 new characters

Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 is bringing on even more characters before production begins in 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Netflixs Wednesday season 2 is bringing on even more characters before production begins in 2024
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 is bringing on even more characters before production begins in 2024

Netflix's hit series Wednesday is reportedly developing a second season that will introduce three new regular roles.

What's on Netflix revealed the upcoming season is currently casting for the characters of Karloff, Wolfgang, and Annie.

Karloff will be a young athlete with prosthetics, while Wolfgang is described as a charming, confident teen. Annie is a whip-smart 12-14 year old girl wise beyond her years.

Intriguingly, these characters draw inspiration from the original Addams Family sources. Uncle Wolfgang appeared in a 1992 animated episode, so the new Wolfgang could be his son.

Meanwhile, Karloff may reference Boris Karloff, the actor who played Frankenstein in 1931 - fitting the show's macabre tone.

Though little is known about Annie, she is sure to add an interesting new dynamic. Her inclusion hints that the show will continue tracing back to its roots in Charles Addams' comic strips and related films/TV shows.

Production on season two of the hugely popular Netflix series is expected to begin in late April 2024. 

Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness video
Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'
Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider
Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama
Netflix's strategy for 'Young Sheldon' takes the cake
Netflix's strategy for 'Young Sheldon' takes the cake
'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Timothee Chalamet chose 'Wonka' to please his parents? video
Timothee Chalamet chose 'Wonka' to please his parents?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle
Selena Gomez leans on Taylor Swift amid Benny Blanco drama video
Selena Gomez leans on Taylor Swift amid Benny Blanco drama