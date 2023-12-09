Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds 3 new characters

Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 is bringing on even more characters before production begins in 2024

Netflix's hit series Wednesday is reportedly developing a second season that will introduce three new regular roles.

What's on Netflix revealed the upcoming season is currently casting for the characters of Karloff, Wolfgang, and Annie.

Karloff will be a young athlete with prosthetics, while Wolfgang is described as a charming, confident teen. Annie is a whip-smart 12-14 year old girl wise beyond her years.

Intriguingly, these characters draw inspiration from the original Addams Family sources. Uncle Wolfgang appeared in a 1992 animated episode, so the new Wolfgang could be his son.

Meanwhile, Karloff may reference Boris Karloff, the actor who played Frankenstein in 1931 - fitting the show's macabre tone.

Though little is known about Annie, she is sure to add an interesting new dynamic. Her inclusion hints that the show will continue tracing back to its roots in Charles Addams' comic strips and related films/TV shows.

Production on season two of the hugely popular Netflix series is expected to begin in late April 2024.