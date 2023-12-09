Jonathan Bailey recalls filming Wicked, Bridgerton, and Fellow Travelers simultaneously

2021 was a hectic year for Jonathan Bailey as he filmed for Wicked, Bridgerton, and Fellow Travelers at the same time

Jonathan Bailey had a jam-packed 2021 as he filmed multiple projects simultaneously, including the highly anticipated movie musical Wicked.

In an interview with People, Bailey detailed his hectic schedule last year. While filming his role as Fiyero in Wicked one weekend, the next he was shooting scenes for Fellow Travelers in Toronto and Bridgerton in London.

The actor credits his dance coach in Toronto with helping him master the Wicked choreography on his limited days off. Bailey's trailer-mate Matt Bomer bore witness to the rigorous rehearsals.

"I had an amazing dance coach in Toronto where I was, and we worked on the choreography on Sundays and any days off — not that I had any days off," he adds. "Poor Matt [Bomer]. We shared a two-way trailer, so whenever I was dancing, I think I was rocking him either awake or to sleep."

Bailey says starring opposite Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, in the two-part Wicked films was a privilege. He praises her incredible talent after watching her perform.

The British star also enjoyed working with the star-studded cast, which includes Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Bowen Yang. He calls the group "completely bonded for life" as fellow theater lovers.

“It’s going to blow people’s minds,” he said of Wicked. “So get ready. You’ve got a year to prepare.”