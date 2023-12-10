 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles

Wahlberg will next be seen, starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the action-comedy 'The Family Plan'

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles
Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles

Mark Wahlberg has recently revealed that he is not interested in staying young and is ready to embrace the next chapter of his life and career.

Hollywood actor surprised his fans by revealing that he was now ready to play roles of older people in the movies.

According to Fox News, the 52-year-old actor recently appeared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and shared his thoughts regarding ageing and revealed his plans for the future.

Wahlberg said, "I am a dad now - embracing my old age. I am looking forward to playing the role of a grandfather soon."

The actor has been married to 45-year-old Rhea Durham and the couple shares four kids: two daughters, 20-year-old Ella, 13-year-old Grace and two son, Michael, 17, and Brendan, 15.

Wahlberg will next be seen, starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the Apple TV+ action-comedy The Family Plan.

Talking about his latest project, Wahlberg said, "I just thought it was really fun. I think you see a lot of action movies, especially a lot of action comedies, and they don’t have as much character as this one had," adding that he thought it would be very interesting to find a family dynamic.  

John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella
John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom
Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off
Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off
Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans
Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans
Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce's marriage proposal?
Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce's marriage proposal?
Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami
Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami
Jungkook calls out sasaeng fans invading his privacy
Jungkook calls out sasaeng fans invading his privacy
Meghan Markle wants ‘part time' reunion with Royal family
Meghan Markle wants ‘part time' reunion with Royal family
Drew Barrymore gets Martha Stewart help to find 'hot' guys
Drew Barrymore gets Martha Stewart help to find 'hot' guys
Will Prince Harry accept Christmas invitation from King Charles? video
Will Prince Harry accept Christmas invitation from King Charles?
Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith's Oscars slap saved their marriage video
Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith's Oscars slap saved their marriage
Kate Middleton focuses on her job amid ‘Endgame' controversy
Kate Middleton focuses on her job amid ‘Endgame' controversy