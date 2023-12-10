Wahlberg will next be seen, starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the action-comedy 'The Family Plan'

Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles

Mark Wahlberg has recently revealed that he is not interested in staying young and is ready to embrace the next chapter of his life and career.

Hollywood actor surprised his fans by revealing that he was now ready to play roles of older people in the movies.

According to Fox News, the 52-year-old actor recently appeared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and shared his thoughts regarding ageing and revealed his plans for the future.

Wahlberg said, "I am a dad now - embracing my old age. I am looking forward to playing the role of a grandfather soon."

The actor has been married to 45-year-old Rhea Durham and the couple shares four kids: two daughters, 20-year-old Ella, 13-year-old Grace and two son, Michael, 17, and Brendan, 15.

Wahlberg will next be seen, starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the Apple TV+ action-comedy The Family Plan.

Talking about his latest project, Wahlberg said, "I just thought it was really fun. I think you see a lot of action movies, especially a lot of action comedies, and they don’t have as much character as this one had," adding that he thought it would be very interesting to find a family dynamic.