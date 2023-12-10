Adam Driver shows off comedy and Piano skills on 'SNL'

Adam Driver was accompanied by Olivia Rodrigo, Marcello Hernandez and Ego Nwodim in his 'SNL' skits

file footage

Adam Driver kicked off his fourth time hosting SNL with a musical monologue showing off his piano skills. The Marriage Story star, 40, donned a classic black suit and played a short tune to prove he could tickle the ivories.

Driver then pretended to relay his Christmas wish list to Santa, revealing wants like pairs of chinos at age 40. He continued poking fun at himself, joking people still accost him about killing Han Solo.

“Hey, Santa. It's me, Adam Driver. From the nice list. And also Girls,” he said, introducing himself.

Listing his wishes for Christmas, he began, “I turned 40 this year, Santa. So I would like five pairs of chins. I also want one of those giant metal Tesla trucks…”

He also wished for “people to stop coming up to me on the street saying you killed Han Solo…”

The Hollywood A-lister gamely tried singing O Holy Night without breaking eye contact from the camera. Driver humorously wondered if gingerbread men fear becoming houses of their own skin.

Throughout the episode, Driver flexed his comedic muscles in skits like a fake ad promoting tiny bags. He played dimwitted Kevin alongside hosts Marcello Hernandez and Ego Nwodim.

Musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, 20, also made a surprise cameo in one of Driver's earlier bits.

In his closing monologue, Driver thanked Santa for "breaking into my house" and plugged his new film Ferrari, which will hit theaters on Christmas Day.