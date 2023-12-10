 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Adam Driver shows off comedy and Piano skills on 'SNL'

Adam Driver was accompanied by Olivia Rodrigo, Marcello Hernandez and Ego Nwodim in his 'SNL' skits

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

file footage 

Adam Driver kicked off his fourth time hosting SNL with a musical monologue showing off his piano skills. The Marriage Story star, 40, donned a classic black suit and played a short tune to prove he could tickle the ivories.

Driver then pretended to relay his Christmas wish list to Santa, revealing wants like pairs of chinos at age 40. He continued poking fun at himself, joking people still accost him about killing Han Solo.

“Hey, Santa. It's me, Adam Driver. From the nice list. And also Girls,” he said, introducing himself.

Listing his wishes for Christmas, he began, “I turned 40 this year, Santa. So I would like five pairs of chins. I also want one of those giant metal Tesla trucks…”

He also wished for “people to stop coming up to me on the street saying you killed Han Solo…”

The Hollywood A-lister gamely tried singing O Holy Night without breaking eye contact from the camera. Driver humorously wondered if gingerbread men fear becoming houses of their own skin.

Throughout the episode, Driver flexed his comedic muscles in skits like a fake ad promoting tiny bags. He played dimwitted Kevin alongside hosts Marcello Hernandez and Ego Nwodim.

Musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, 20, also made a surprise cameo in one of Driver's earlier bits.

In his closing monologue, Driver thanked Santa for "breaking into my house" and plugged his new film Ferrari, which will hit theaters on Christmas Day. 

Robert Pattinson shocks one director with stellar performance
Robert Pattinson shocks one director with stellar performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in dire need of 'support system' amid ‘Endgame' row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in dire need of 'support system' amid ‘Endgame' row
Jennifer Aniston's parents against her acting career?
Jennifer Aniston's parents against her acting career?
Prince George, Princess Charlotte reject Meghan Markle's claims video
Prince George, Princess Charlotte reject Meghan Markle's claims
Adele explains why she 'disappears for years'
Adele explains why she 'disappears for years'
Suki Waterhouse hoping for 'proposal' from 'marriage-shy' Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse hoping for 'proposal' from 'marriage-shy' Robert Pattinson
Bianca Censori termed Kanye West's ‘muse' with ‘surrendered' behavior
Bianca Censori termed Kanye West's ‘muse' with ‘surrendered' behavior
Meghan Markle's team in horror after explosive Endgame video
Meghan Markle's team in horror after explosive Endgame
Kate Middleton leaves Omid Scobie ‘upset' with latest snub amid race row
Kate Middleton leaves Omid Scobie ‘upset' with latest snub amid race row
Taylor Swift's 'heart is still with her girls' amid Travis Kelce romance
Taylor Swift's 'heart is still with her girls' amid Travis Kelce romance
Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge
Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge
Did Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith ever share psychedelic drugs?
Did Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith ever share psychedelic drugs?