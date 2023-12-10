Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in dire need of 'support system' amid ‘Endgame' row

Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' has put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under severe public scrutiny after bombshell claims

Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' has put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under severe public scrutiny after bombshell claims

As the fallout continues from bombshell claims in Omid Scobie's Endgame, royal author Laura Harfield says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need a strong support network they can privately rely on.

Scobie's biography Endgame caused uproar with allegations of racist comments about Archie, though he denied naming royal family members.

While the Sussexes did not comment on the scandal, Harfield notes living under constant public scrutiny and media attention cannot be easy for the couple.

She said: "And while much of this has been brought on by them, or involves them in some way, it must be emotionally draining on them, their relationship with friends as well as each other. I hope they're leaning on their support network in private and being honest and vulnerable with their feelings."

The expert added that it may be difficult for Harry especially to openly share feelings, as he is accustomed to the royal family's ethos of "never complains, never explains."

"He's not used to being vocal about his feelings and emotions, so he'll need a support network around him that he can turn to and trust," Laura said.

Harfield noted that in the past, when celebrity allies publicly defended Harry and Meghan they faced backlash - something the pair likely want to avoid for friends: "When their celebrity friends have publicly defended them in the past, they've also received backlash and negative press, which they probably want to avoid.”

“So while we may not see a public display of solidarity from their celebrity pals, I do hope that their friends are rallying around them in private and offering words of advice that will help the couple make positive choices in the future," concluded the expert.