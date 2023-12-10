Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's gesture sparks 'cringe' reactions

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's gestures seem cute to some, but 'cringe' to others

file footage

Kylie Jenner's romance with Timothée Chalamet is facing scrutiny on Reddit over one noticeable accessory choice.

A split photo posted to the forum shows Jenner and Chalamet each wearing what appears to be the same gold Cartier watch.

Commenters were quick to debate if the matching timepiece is "romantic or cringe-worthy."



One user speculated Chalamet's stylist likely provided a similar watch for attention. "His [Timothée's] stylist probably brought one similar for attention," read the comment.

Others joked it was "kringe" or would only be “cute” unless the pair were literally sharing or sporting the exact same watch.

Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, fueled dating rumors in the spring when their vehicles were spotted near each other. They confirmed the relationship in September when photographed kissing at a Beyoncé concert.

In a GQ interview in autumn, Chalamet spoke of needing "real experiences" and "falling in love," seen as references to Jenner.

Whether meant as a sweet gesture or not, the matching Cartier watch photo is inviting critique of Jenner and Chalamet's high-profile coupling.