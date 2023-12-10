Ariana Grande rocks stage with legendary singer amid Christmas season 

Ariana Grande joins stage with Mariah Carey during the latter Christmas tour

As Christmas approaches, Ariana Grande joined the stage with the singer widely associated with the holiday: Mariah Carey.



Performing at the Madison Square Garden for her Merry Christmas One & All! Tour, the All I Want for Christmas crooner brought out the Grammy winner and Jennifer Hudson to sing their 2020 track Oh Santa!.

"This is unexpected but amazing," the 54-year-old announced onstage before welcoming the pair.

"We have two Christmas angels here to sing a song called ''Oh Santa!'' with me. And you wouldn't believe it. But here we have JHud, and here we have Ari!" she added.

Amid their performance, the trio swooned over the crowd as they crooned the hit song.

Meanwhile, the track Oh Santa! was initially part of Mariah's 2010 Merry Christmas II You album.

A decade later, the Grammy winner released a new version of the track featuring Ariana and Jennifer.

"I wrote ''Oh Santa!'' for my album Merry Christmas II You, which was sort of the follow-up to my first Christmas album — we have several [laughs] — and so I think it was all about the actual event, of course, of doing ''Oh Santa!'' with Jennifer and Ari, but it was also like, how do I see this as a producer?" the Grammy winner told Billboard, adding, "How do I see these vocals having different textures, what are they?"

She continued, "Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that's kind of one of my favorite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it."

Adding, "So that's what happened. And visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment. I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it."