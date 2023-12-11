Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki and shares a son, Angelo, with him

Adele sets record straight on releasing only four albums in 17 years

Adele has recently been honoured with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala. The pop sensation expressing her thoughts at the events appeared to be believing that she had achieved massive success both as an artist and as a parent - simultaneously.

Adele, who has only released four albums, during her nearly two-decade-long music career dispelled rumours of being strategic in her music release.

The songstress said, "Sometimes I wonder within those 17 years, if like, people think that I'm calculated, you know, when I disappear for years on end. That I'm ‘elusive, and I believe less is more'."

She continued, "You know, something like that. But the real reason I've only had four albums, and I don't think that many people know this – they might know that I have a child and that I'm a mum – but my son is 11 years old."

The 35-year-old singer, who is currently married to sports agent Rich Paul has a son, Angelo, from her previous marriage with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Explaining her experience of getting pregnant at the age of 21, Adele said, "It was the strangest, most surreal experience of my life still to this day."